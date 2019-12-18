Estrella Castillo Jose, also known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Apong Ester”, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving children and family in Santa Maria, CA. She was 92 years old.
Born on May 27th, 1927, in Hawi, North Kohala, Hawaii to Marcelo and Oliva Castillo. Estrella was still a toddler before moving to Nambalan, a province of Tarlac, in the Philippines. As the eldest child in the family, she grew up helping care for her siblings and was a homemaker: making dresses and pottery. Later, she met her loving husband, Baldomero, whom she married in 1946 and began their family legacy with 8 children of their own. In April 21,1975 they moved their family to Watsonville, CA. For several years, she worked for Richard Shaw Cannery as a line worker. In the late 1980s, she and Baldomero retired from their jobs and moved to Santa Maria, CA. During her retirement, Estrella enjoyed gardening, playing Mahjong and Bingo, making her specialty rice cakes for special occasions, going wine tasting with the family, and most especially, she loved spending time with her family and watching everyone grow up.
Estrella is survived by her sister: Abing Agbayani (in the Philippines); her children: Carolina & Jose Magalso, Rebecca & Arsenio Ducusin, Marcelo & Dominga Jose, Lolita & Ernesto Bragado Sr., Merienda & Gil Ogana, Nestor & Janet Jose, Oscar & Prescila Jose, and Rudy Jose & Giuseppe Intili; her 31 Grandchildren, 49 (soon-to-be 50) Great-Grandchildren, and 11 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She leaves a legacy of 100 family members – not including spouses and significant others – and the family dog, Adora.
Estrella Castillo Jose was preceded in death by her husband, Baldomero Mateo Jose, her brothers: Pablo and Tomas Castillo; and her grandchild, Michael Anthony Jose.
Viewing services will be held on Friday, 12/20 at 4pm at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Santa Maria, followed by a Rosary at 6pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 12/21 at 10am at St. Mary of the Assumption. For condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.comt. Mary of Assumption followed by the burial services in Arroyo Grande. Reception to immediately follow.
You have free articles remaining.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.