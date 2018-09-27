Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ester T. Keough

In the early morning hours of Monday, September 24th, 2018, Ester T. Keough, beloved wife to Jerry W. Keough and mother to Gina M. Keough and Stella M. Archuleta, left this earth to journey on to her Heavenly Home and the open arms of her precious parents and the family and friends who await her there.

A licensed daycare provider and preschool teacher for more than 26 years, Ester touched the lives of countless children, their families and even other teachers.

Ester also taught religious education classes for decades worth of first graders preparing to receive their First Holy Communion, at St. Louis de Montfort Church. She generously shared her love for our Heavenly Father, His Son Jesus Christ and the Holy Mother Mary and taught the children how to pray.

In addition to her husband and daughters, she leaves behind her grandchildren, Zach Bennett, Eli Foster, Josh Bennett (Crystal), Ethan Foster, Isabella Archuleta and Keo Hunt; and granddaughter Lola Rei Foster; her siblings Domingo Tindugan, Segundo Tindugan, Carmencita Armel, Toni Adams, Caridad Anders, Maria Gines, Amy Cooper, Marcella Coletta, Jovinal Tindugan, Florencio Tindugan, Antonio Tindugan, Lito Tindugan and Isabelita Morabe; her stepmother Nanay Rita Tindugan; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues.

Ester is preceded in death by her mother Maria Tindugan, father Ponciano Tindugan and sister Bertha Tolarba.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 A.M. at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Santa Maria, on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Burial will follow near the Angel of Hope in the newer section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Religious Education program at St. Louis de Montfort Church.

Services are entrusted to the Care of Lori Family Mortuary

Santa Maria, CA

(805) 922-5880

www.lorifamilymortuary.com

Celebrate
the life of: Ester T. Keough
