Ester Bothilde Jacobsen passed away August 30, 2019 at her home with family close by, she was almost 92. Ester was born in Denmark and came to Canada in 1950 to marry her Danish sweetheart Bert. They raised three children Edith, Peter and Ken. Ester and her family moved to California in 1962 to join the family dairy business. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. Ester had an open door and heart for guests but she would let you know when your time was up. In retirement years Ester enjoyed traveling, visiting family and she worked alongside her husband Bert and his beekeeping hobby. Her husband Bert died in 2012 they were married for 68 years. Ester is survived by 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 greatgrandchildren. Ester was an active member in the Danish Lodge here in Santa Maria and in Solvang. She became a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church on Fesler Street. Her family will hold a memorial service in her honor Tuesday, September 10 at 1 PM at Grace Lutheran Church at 423 E. Fesler Street in Santa Maria. After the memorial service the family will host a reception at their home residence.
