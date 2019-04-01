Sly, Ervin (age 97) passed away February 18, 2019. He was born in Idaho, graduated from Clarkston High School, spent his working years as an electronics repairman. Ervin was one of the founders of The HASSIE Club, Spokane WA, serving as its first President; he enjoyed restoring and collecting antique autos all his life. In 1962 he moved from Spokane to Los Angeles, and in 1988 moved to Nipomo. He entered into all his hobbies with active enthusiasm: ham radio, lapidary club, square dancing, ballroom dancing, and he was a Volunteer Delivery Driver for Meals on Wheels Sr Nutrition Program for 25 years, eating lunch every day with his friends at Nipomo Sr Center. The last year-and-half Ervin endeared himself to staff and residents of Santa Maria Terrace Senior Living in Santa Maria. Ervin had Pledged his Temporal Bones for Ear Research to the House Ear Institute in Los Angeles; Dr House performed surgery on Ervin's ears in 1965 for hearing loss he'd had since a childhood illness. Ervin is survived by two sons, Keith and Craig; two daughters, Jeanette and Diane; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers Donald (d. Korea) and Raymond, and sisters Maxine and Carole. Burial will be at sea off San Luis Obispo County in Morro Bay. Memorial donations can be made to Neurotology & House Histologic Temporal Bone Laboratory of UCLA, 1000 Veteran Ave, Rehabilitation Center, Room 3228, Los Angeles CA 90095.
