Ernie S Vea died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 82.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Sophie Vea, and his brother, Casimiro Vea.

Ernie was born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte in the Philippines on January 9, 1938 to Patricio Vea and Tomasa Salacup.

He moved to America where he met his wife Sophie Malaluan, a registered nurse. They got married on July 27, 1974. They were not blessed with children but through his kindness and generosity, Ernie became a father figure to many. He attended Los Angeles City College where he received his associates degree in Accounting Clerk in 1976 and in Arts in 1977. He was a successful real estate agent for over 30 years.

Ernie spent most of his life traveling to over 40 different countries with his wife. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a wise and passionate man and would spend hours with his grandchildren sharing his insight and knowledge. Ernie will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all those who knew him.

*Private Visitation and Burial

Due to COVID 19 and the CDC guidelines, the visitation and burial will be held privately. Visitation will be divided by groups and each group will be given a time slot.