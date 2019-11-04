{{featured_button_text}}
Ernie S. Valles "Pardu"

Ernie S. Valles, 58, of Santa Maria, CA went to be with the lord on October 30, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Ernie was born in Madera California on November 1, 1960 to Ernest and Teresa Valles. He graduated from Santa Maria High School. For majority of his life, Ernie worked as a landscaper and cement finisher. He was also a problem-solver who often took on projects around the house. He learned many things from his father and was passionate about what he did.

Ernie loved watching his team the Minnesota Vikings, cruising around in his red truck, and most of all spending time with his family. Not only was he an amazing husband, father, and grandfather, he was everyone's favorite “Uncle E”. His personality and spirit were larger than life. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Reyes-Valles, mother Teresa Valles, and children: Elicia Valles, Michael Capelle (Sandy), Melissa Capelle, and Desiree Valles. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Lilliana Jordan, Chloe Capelle, Zoey Capelle, Alina Bolin, and Kaylee Capelle. Additionally, he is survived by his bothers and sisters: Rosie Abad (Teddy), Rudy Valles (Melissa), Rachel Bourbon (David), Gilbert Valles (Vivian), and Yolanda Gauna (Zeke), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Ernie was preceded in death by his father Ernest C. Valles and brother Andrew Valles.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church in Santa Maria, CA. Burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-4863

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ernie Valles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries