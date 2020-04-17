× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Ernie “Butch” Brown, of Pahrump, Nevada passed away at the age of 73. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend and he will be dearly missed.

Ernie was born on November 17, 1946 in Prescott, Iowa to Homer and Betty Brown. He grew up in Iowa with his father, mother, and two sisters Cindy and Linda. When Ernie was in high school his family moved to Los Angeles, CA.

In Los Angeles he met his lifelong friend Bob Wilson. He also met Jean Fraley and they were married shortly after high school. Ernie and Jean had two children, Greg and Stacy. Over the years they lived in several different cities including Santa Clarita and Bakersfield before moving to Santa Maria, CA. After the passing of his wife Jean he met and married Cindy Hargis. Together they had a son Prescott.