Ernesto Yglesias, Jr.

Ernesto (Ernie) Yglesias Jr., born April 11, 1977, of Santa Maria, Ca., passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 43. Ernie was born in Santa Maria to Ernesto Yglesias and Esperanza Cerda. He attended local schools, graduating with the class of 1995 from Santa Maria High School and went on to graduate from Allan Hancock College.
Ernie's hobbies revolved around friends. He was an avid hunter and golfer, but he found peace fishing. Ernie's passion for cooking revolved around barbecuing, experimenting with different recipes, and feeding his friends and sisters. Ernie was known for his dry sense of humor, his love of Guns N Roses, his love of animals, enjoyment of movies, and his passion for giving to everyone he loved.
Ernie worked at Costco for many years alongside his best friends, then moved on to work security at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. There, he was able to become an NRA certified instructor.
Ernie is survived by his parents, Ernesto Yglesias and Esperanza Cerda, his stepmother Alesia Yglesias; but Ernie's biggest joy in life was his sisters Amy Yglesias, Amber Reyes, and April Yglesias, and their children. He has 2 nephews and 7 nieces, a dog he loved, Daisy, and his best friend Rick Carpenter. Ernie's life revolved around his friends and family and he was proud to be a father figure to his niece and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, www.smvhs.org. Ernie would want you to smile, love and toast to his life.
