Ernesto Echavarria Serrano, 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. His viewing will begin at 4:30pm followed by Rosary services at 5:30pm on Friday, July 5th, 2019. The funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 9:00am. All services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1164 Obispo St, Guadalupe, CA 93434. A celebration of life will follow on Saturday at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo Street, Guadalupe, CA 93434.
Ernie Serrano was born on April 26th,1949 to Jose and Concepcion Serrano. He was raised in Guadalupe, CA and spent his teenage years in Los Angeles. He served in the Army for two tours in Vietnam from 1968-1971 as a medical corpsman. Upon returning home he worked doing private home nursing, worked for 8 years in agriculture, later working as a welder and pipe-fitter with the Union local 403. He married Josephine, the love of his life, in 1972 and enjoyed 47 years of marriage. Ernie was well known for raising and breeding chickens. He enjoyed music, driving, fishing, playing cards, and loved good food. Ernie was best known for his immense love for his family and friends.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Josephine Solis Serrano, daughter, Magdalena Sunshine Serrano McKay and husband Don, sons Gabriel A. Serrano and wife Melissa, Jesus A. Serrano, Jesus E. Serrano and wife Shaila, BennyRay S. Serrano and wife Katya, grandchildren Joseph, Julian, Carlos, Desarae, Alexandria, Gabriel Jr., Jaycob, Tesla, Heaven, Aliyah, Ivy, Natalia, Nevaeh, Jase, Donny, Chanelle, and one on the way, two great-grandchildren, Rhythm and Addeline, 11 brothers and sisters, and numerous nephews, nieces, and godchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Coast Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 982, 4545 10th St. Guadalupe, CA 93434.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.