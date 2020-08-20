It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our mom, ERMA HONEYMAN LAWTON on August 10, 2020. Many of you will remember her as the Solvang Librarian from 1969 until her retirement in 1990. Others may have attended St. Mark's Church in Los Olivos and sang in the choir with her. Or maybe from working with her in Martha's Market at St Peter's Episcopal Church in Santa Maria after she moved there. But all who knew our mom, knew her to be a kind, caring and generous soul.
She leaves behind her children to grieve her, Greg Honeyman (Susan), Sharon Peterson (Paul) and Jeff Honeyman (Heidi). She had 6 beautiful grandchildren of whom she was so very proud: Echo (Joseph), Josh, Michael, Erik, Matt, and Michelle and two very special great-grandsons, Daniel and Henry. Her grandboys Michael & Daniel went on before her.
Her love of cats was almost as legendary as her love for chocolate. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to an animal shelter of your choice in her name.
We would like to thank her caregivers at Paradise Valley Care in Atascadero, CA. The beautiful angels there went above and beyond to ensure our mom had the best care and was treated with grace and dignity. We will always be grateful.
There is no service currently planned. Please just hold her in your hearts for a moment, and then let her fly.
Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors
