It is with great sadness that the family of Eric Tell Jr. announces his passing on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born to Eric Tell Sr. and Annabelle Gatewood Tell in 1949. Eric graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1967, and entered the Army on June 30, 1969. He was honorably discharged in 1971. He was employed for over 40 years with the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron at Vandenberg AFB as an Electrical Engineering Technician.
Eric's children knew him as firm, but always fair and loving. He died just the way he lived. He wrote his own rules. His children will remember the many fishing trips to Guadalupe Beach, then dinner at a restaurant in Guadalupe.
He is survived by his life partner Michaela Rodriguez. His daughter Chawn (Todd), sons Eric III (Denise), Aaron, and Jacob. His sister Barbara, brothers Richard (Becky), Gilmore (Carole), Robert (Deneice). His 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents Mattie and George Tell, Louden and Eula Gatewood. His parents Eric Sr. and Annabelle Tell and his sister Jeanette Tell.
Please join us in celebrating his life Friday, May 10, 2019. Viewing will take place at 10am and services will follow at 11am. At Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary 1003 E. Stowell Rd.,Santa Maria, Ca 93454
