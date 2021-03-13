On February 9, 2021, Eric Alan Brandt, 66, was called to be with the Lord. Eric is greatly missed by his family, friends, and many in the community. He was joyful, daring, and hardworking. He loved to travel and adventure. Erics love for life did not go unrecognized.

