Enrique “Henry” Morin, Jr. (aka Bambino) passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 49. Bambino was born on January 10,1970 to Enrique (Henry) and Catalina (Katy) Morin in Santa Maria, CA.
At the very young age of 2 Bambino already exhibited a talent in the sport of baseball. At the age of 9 he was already a starting pitcher and shortstop for the Westside Little League Optimist team in the Major League Division. This was only the beginning of his accomplishments as he went on to be part of the 1983 Santa Maria Babe Ruth All-Star team, playing with a group of very talented 13 yr. olds who eventually made it to the Babe Ruth World Series Championship game in Niles, Michigan.
Bambino's love for baseball was always a part of his life through his coaching of his son Joseph's baseball team and his daughter Veronica's softball team. His coaching has impacted numerous former players and parents throughout the Lompoc community, as his family is always reminded of positive stories and experiences they shared with him. He was also known for his competitive nature, knowledge of the game, and willingness to lend a helping hand when needed.
Among his many other joys were to spend time with family and friends, while enjoying a cold one and a good BBQ and watching his favorite sports teams, the Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Padres and the Boston Celtics.
Bambino is survived by his wife Cynthia “Cindy” Morin, daughter Veronica Virgen (Oscar), son Joseph Morin (Azalia), grandchildren Jacob and Alyssa Morin, Derek Fernandez and Jadyn Virgen. Father Enrique “Henry” Morin. Sisters Diane Reynoso (Robert), Monica Salazar (Mike), Stacia Morin and Nina Becerra. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is preceded by his mother Catalina “Katy” Morin. His paternal grandparents Isidoro and Anastacia Morin, and his maternal grandparents Salvador and Guadalupe Becerra.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 PM with Vigil Services at 6:00 PM in the chapel of the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, 123 N “A” St, Lompoc, CA.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at La Purisima Catholic Church, 213 W Olive Ave, Lompoc, CA at 10:00 AM. Followed by a processional to Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery, 600 South “C” Street.
RIP Bambino. Dad's “SUPERSTAR!!
