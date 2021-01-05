On November 11, 2020, Emmett William LaFontaine passed away in his home of natural causes. He was 85 years old. Although Emmett 's passing is a tremendous loss, his family and friends find comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his beloved wife, Argie, who died in 2007.
On June 16, 1935, Emmett was born in Santa Maria at County Hospital to Victor (Al) and Eleanor June (Kusta) LaFontaine. He attended elementary schools in Santa Maria, Atascadero, and Los Alamos. In 1954, he graduated from Santa Maria High School and subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a radar and radio technician. Assigned to the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Lexington and later the USS Boxer, Emmett traveled to Japan and joined several military exercises at exotic ports of call during his 4-year enlistment (1954 -1958). Notably, Emmett participated in Operation Hardtack at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands during the U.S. government's nuclear testing of the Atom Bomb.
In 1958, following an honorable discharge from the Navy, Emmett attended Allan Hancock College where he earned a 2-year degree in Fire Science. An athlete, Emmett was recognized as a young man for his skill and agility on both the football and track fields. Sadly, Emmett would later demonstrate and eventually realize that his natural athletic ability did not carry onto the golf course.
Dedicated to serving his country and community, in 1961, Emmett joined the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. In 1963 he was promoted to Captain. Despite suffering a significant injury during a traumatic response-related accident in 1971, Emmett continued to selflessly dedicate his professional life to the county, retiring from the department after 35 years of service.
In 1964, Emmett married his best friend and forever love, Argie Marie. Previously married, Argie brought into the fold three children whom Emmett loved immensely. Emmett and Argie purchased a cabin in the Sierra Mountains and spent as much time as possible in their sweet little haven. Together they frequented local swap meets and garage sales and regularly traveled to Reno and Tahoe for lively getaways.
Pioneers, Emmett's mother's family owned Santa Margarita's Las Pilitas Ranch for more than 100 years. His father was born into a farming family in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Emmett's life was marked by the love and respect he earned from his family, friends, and fellow firefighters. Among other titles, he is remembered as a devoted husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He will forever be 'Our Emmett.'
Emmett leaves his sister Charlene (Carl) Abeloe; children Patty (Rick) Taylor, Bonnie (John) Olio, and Brad (Patti) Asselstine; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one nephew; one niece; one great-nephew; and one great-great niece. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife.
Th family is grateful to family Doctor B. Desmond and his staff for the wonderful care administered during the past 20 years.
A celebration of Emmett's life will be held at a later date. In accordance with Emmett's wishes, donations are not necessary.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.