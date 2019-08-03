Emmett Bogle was born in Porum, Oklahoma. He was the son of Emmett Harmon Bogle from Mena, AR and Ina Groves from Porum. At age two, during the “dustbowl”, Emmett and his family moved to Burbank California and he later attended Burroughs Junior High School and Burbank High school. He graduated with the class of 1949. He joined the army in 1950 during the Korean conflict and served with the First Cavalry as a cook and later as head chef. During his service he rose in rank from private to sergeant first class. He served in both Korea and in Hokkaido Japan.
Emmett returned home to Burbank in 1953 and began working in the window and door industry. He married Joan Sue Hulett in 1959. They had three sons: Martin, Craig and Brian. The family moved around a bit in California, from Glendale to Riverside, to San Dimas then to Santa Maria. The family was very close and enjoyed great camping vacations across the western United States. Martin went on to a career in the Navy, Craig is a quality control tech at Lockeed Martin and Brian is a composer and television producer. Emmett was a great father and a great teacher. He was quiet but strong and always had a funny phrase or joke that seemed to fit the occasion. He loved his wife and family very much. He also loved music, his dogs and one or two cats over the years.
Emmett is preceded in death by his father Emmett Harmon Bogle and mother Ina Bogle and by his wife Joan Sue Bogle (2011). Emmett is survived by his sons Martin Bogle (Debra), Craig Bogle, and Brian Bogle (Charlotte), his grandchildren Ronald, Joseph, Amy, Abby and Evan. And by his great grandchildren Ayden Jeffrey, Kaden Joseph, Jaycee Emma, Rylan Brodie and Madison Joy.
We love you Dad!
Military Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.
