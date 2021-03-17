Elsie T. Neves, 92, formerly of Nipomo, California, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Bridgecreek Assisted Living facility where she lived the past 7 years.
A graveside burial service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Santa Maria Cemetery. Immediate family and friends are invited but attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Elsie was born April 20, 1928 in Hanford, California, to John G. Sozinho and Maria L. (Borges) Sozinho. She was raised in the Hanford area and married the love of her life, Joseph A. Neves on November 14, 1946. Elsie and her family moved to Southern California in 1954, where she raised her kids. She worked at the Grand Cleaners in Covina for seven years and later went to work for J.C. Penny's, West Covina, as an interior decorator coordinator until her retirement in 1989. After retirement Elsie and Joe moved to Nipomo and enjoyed camping, volunteering, and all their friends and relatives. Elsie was a member of the Catholic Daughters for over 50 years (joined in 1958), volunteered for numerous St. Joseph Catholic Church activities, and helped to take local cancer patients to their treatment. After living in Nipomo for more than 27 years, Elsie moved to West Covina to be nearer her Son and grandkids.
Elsie is survived by her son Stanley J. Neves of La Quinta, CA, her grandson's Joseph R. Neves of Pasadena, CA and Jonathan E. Neves of Mansfield, TX, her sister Adelaide Mylan of Grover Beach, CA, and her brother Daniel Sozinho of Clovis, CA. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Neves in 2003, her son Robert J Neves in 2012, her daughter Joanne M. Neves in 1952, and a brother and two sisters.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in the name of Elsie and her son Robert.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
