Elsa Munoz Garcia

Elsa Munoz Garcia age 63 of Santa Maria, CA passed away on April 17th 2019. Elsa was born in San Luis Obispo, CA on October 17th 1955. She was a high school graduate of Arroyo Grande High. She was married to Apolonio Garcia on 9/3/2006. They were married for 12 years. Elsa worked as a Receptionist for Charter Communications for 23 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always there to support. Elsa is survived by her spouse Apolonio, mother Mary Maya, brothers Anthony, Rueben, Eddie, Adrian, sisters Debra & Kristen, 55 nieces & nephews, multiple cousins & family whom loved her dearly. Elsa was preceded in death by her Grandmother Otilia Alvarez Morales and brother Leonard “Smiley” Munoz.

Services will be as follows: Viewing will be on April 28th 5-6:30pm at Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Home Grover Beach. The funeral service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on April 29th at 10am followed by a burial at Arroyo Grande Cemetery.

the life of: Elsa Munoz Garcia
