Elsa Munoz Garcia age 63 of Santa Maria, CA passed away on April 17th 2019. Elsa was born in San Luis Obispo, CA on October 17th 1955. She was a high school graduate of Arroyo Grande High. She was married to Apolonio Garcia on 9/3/2006. They were married for 12 years. Elsa worked as a Receptionist for Charter Communications for 23 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always there to support. Elsa is survived by her spouse Apolonio, mother Mary Maya, brothers Anthony, Rueben, Eddie, Adrian, sisters Debra & Kristen, 55 nieces & nephews, multiple cousins & family whom loved her dearly. Elsa was preceded in death by her Grandmother Otilia Alvarez Morales and brother Leonard “Smiley” Munoz.
Services will be as follows: Viewing will be on April 28th 5-6:30pm at Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Home Grover Beach. The funeral service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on April 29th at 10am followed by a burial at Arroyo Grande Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.