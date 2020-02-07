Eloise Ann Perry was born September 18, 1935 into a large Norwegian family in rural North Dakota. Her dad Martin Johnson and mom Mabel had 4 children before Eloise—James, Jean, Richard, and Robert. Eloise was the baby of the family and loved her older brothers and sisters. She was full of life and lots of spunk. She attended elementary school in Hillsboro and then in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and graduated from Central High School in Grand Forks in 1952.

After high school, Eloise worked at various jobs until 1957 when she met and fell in love with Joseph Perry, a minor league pitcher with the Grand Forks Chiefs. After getting married they moved back to Joseph's hometown of Alexandria, Virginia and started a family, having sons Michael, Mark, Matthew and daughter Michelle. The Perry family lived in Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia, Phoenix and Scottdale, Arizona, and San Luis Obispo, California.

Eloise was a wonderful daughter, a great sister, an ideal wife, a nearly perfect mother, and loving grandmother. She had a heart of gold, a very positive attitude and outlook, a tremendous love for people, and an endearing smile. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Eloise passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 20, 2020. She was 84.

She is survived by her sons Mike, Mark (Cheryl), and Matt (Holly), her brothers Richard & Robert (Bonnie) Johnson, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James Johnson, sister Jean Mammal, and daughter Michelle.

