Elmira Phillips

A precious one from us has gone. A voice we loved is stilled. A place is vacant in our hearts that can never be filled.
Elmira was born to Willie Ed and Velma Hutcherson January 3, 1941 in Murphysboro, Illinois. She was the 7th girl of 12 siblings.
Elmira attended Douglas Elementary School and graduated from Murphysboro Township High School. In later years she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology from the University of La Verne in La Verne, CA.
Elmira lived in Chicago, where she worked at Alden's Department Store. She moved to Oxnard where she worked as a Secretary at RJR Nabisco.
She met Nathaniel Phillips, whom she married December 24, 1975.
Elmira was a member of the Ventura Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of Pastor Luther and Oracia McCurtis.
Pastor Orie Johnson and Gladys were constant vacationers with Elmira and Nate. Pastor Johnson married Nate and Elmira on Christmas Eve 1975 at the Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ in Santa Maria. That was the beginning of many celebrations.
Nate and Elmira spent all holidays with the family, gathering in Santa Maria. All four loved traveling on vacations. Just to mention a few of their vacations together: going to church convocations, TBN in Tennessee, the French Quarter in New Orleans, overseas to the Holy Land, the Bahamas, and many places they all enjoyed.
Elmira is survived by her sisters: Gladys Johnson (Orie), Santa Maria, CA, Geneva Brown, Chicago, IL, Patsy Blanchy, Seattle, WA, Willie Vaughn Carter (Edwin), Phoenix, AZ, Eugenia Robinson, Murphysboro, IL and brother: Elmer Hutcherson, Santa Maria, CA. Stepdaughters: Jean Bell, Arnetta Phillips, Anita Phillips, Cindy Phillips, Lisa Hampton (Walter) and Stepsons: Nathan Phillips and Rodney Phillips. All of Oklahoma.
Elmira was preceded in death by her mother and father, Willie and Velma Hutcherson, sisters, Marian Hibbler, Remona Chambers, brothers, Charles Edward Hutcherson, Russell Devale Hutcherson and Alvin James Hutcherson.
Elmira was not blessed to have a child with Nate, but she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Elmira was very outgoing and giving to others. Her graciousness will always be missed by all. Her life has truly touched many.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.