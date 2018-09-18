Elmer Louis Garzoli, Jr.

On August 24, 2018, Elmer Garzoli, Jr., peacefully passed away at this home in Nipomo, CA with his family at this side. In his 79 years, he lived a life full of love, passions and adventures. He was born to Elmer and Marie Garzoli, Sr., and spent his childhood in McFarland, CA., graduating from McFarland Elementary and McFarland High School in 1958. Immediately upon graduation, he entered the US Army and received his basic training at Ft. Ord. He was assigned a temporary tour of duty to 210 Artillery Group's Band in Ansbach, Germany, where he played the trumpet. He also was assigned as a light-truck driver in Service Battery of the 34th Artillery in Nurnberg, Germany. On October 5, 1963, he married his beloved Lana Rother Garzoli. They resided in Delano and in 1975, moved to Salinas, CA., to open a tractor dealership. In 1981, he opened Santa Maria Tractor and then their final move to Nipomo, where his lifelong dream of owning acreage was realized, where he could pursue his love of horses, classic cars and motorcycles. He was a respected tractor salesman throughout his career. He was also a life-long member of the Order of Elks.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lana. His memory is left to be cherished by his son Brian Garzoli and his fiancée Pamela Priest, his sister Marlene McMillan, niece Melissa McMillan Spitzer and his nephew Lance McMillan.
Elmer's circle of friends was immense, and he cherished the friendships that he shared with so many throughout the years.
Services will be held at Saint Joseph's Church
Nipomo,Ca
September 28,2018
At 10:00
Reception to follow at same location of service
