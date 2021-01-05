Ella Ergas Hansen

TElla Ergas Hansen died peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2020. She was 103 years young.
Born Rachel Ergas in Bitolj, Yugoslavia on Nov. 25, 1917, she grew up in Turkey with her mother, Anna, father, Nehama, and older sister, Tamara. After college the whole family moved to Israel. In her early 20s, she changed her name to Ella after seeing Ella Fitzgerald in concert. She served in the British army in Cairo, Egypt during WWII. After the war she worked for 4 years in the Dodecanese Islands then left the army to work in Ethiopia. Ella joined her large extended family in New York in 1951. In 1952, on the Jersey shore, she met and fell in love with Hans T. Hansen. They were married in 1955 and moved to Lancaster, CA, where she had two daughters, Yvonne and Lillian. The family moved to Santa Maria, CA in 1968, where she spent the rest of her life.
Ella enjoyed a long career as a medical transcriptionist at Marian Regional Medical Center. She was a lifelong philanthropist and proud volunteer with many organizations. She loved reading while listening to jazz and classical music, unless she was watching one of many political shows like C-SPAN on CNN. Ella was a loving grandmother to Jennifer, Kate, Kyle, and Kevin, and great-grandmother to Jack. Still active when she retired at 80, she took up emailing jokes to family and friends, and playing bridge online with people all over the world. She was a regular at Curves Gym, lived independently, and drove into her early 90s. Up till the end, she retained her love of French (speaking and teaching) and her quick sense of humor.
Ella is survived by her daughters, Yvonne A. (Gregory) Bergholtz and Lillian J. (Philip) Hutson; grandchildren Jennifer L. Holliday, Kathryn A. (Kevin) Van Leer, Kyle H. Bergholtz, Kevin G. Bergholtz; and great-grandson Jack M. T. Yasuda. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Merrill Gardens, Eucalyptus House for their compassionate care during her final years.
This quote by Robert N. Test, found in her directives paperwork, is a perfect example of who she was and will always be in our hearts:
"If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses, and all prejudice against my fellow man... If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do all I have asked, I will live forever."
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a special cause of your choosing, in remembrance of Ella.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
