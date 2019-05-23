Elizabeth M. Guzman, 68, died May 16, 2019 at her home in Santa Maria. Her rosary will be held on Wednesday at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria. Viewing begins at 5:00 p.m. followed by the rosary at 6. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. She will then be laid to rest at the Santa Maria Cemetery following the services.
Elizabeth was born on March 5, 1951 in Santa Maria to Belia and Salvador Heredia. She grew up in Lompoc with her two brothers Sal and Ruben Heredia. In 1972 she married Fernando Guzman and lived in Guadalupe for over 30 years. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, generosity, love for family and friends, her love for music, and her love for local sports. She worked for the City of Santa Maria for many years before she retired from the Community Development Department. Liz was also very involved with Southside Little League and loved the time she spent as a member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge working local events.
She was preceded in death by her father Salvador Heredia, mother Belia Alvarado, and brother Sal Heredia. She is survived by her brother Ruben Heredia, many foster brothers and sisters, son Fernie Guzman, daughter Marie Guzman, grandson Elijah Uvalle, and grandson Daniel Torres. Elizabeth is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends that she made throughout her life. Her smile, laughter, kindness, and big heart will be missed by so many. Rest in peace and know that you are forever in our hearts.
