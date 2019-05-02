Elizabeth Cammack, a long-time resident of Santa Maria, passed away on Friday, April 26th at the age of 97. Born in Alabama, Liz lived in California, Florida and Washington before moving to Santa Maria in 1969. She met her husband, Jim, at a USO dance at the Hollywood Palladium in 1944. They were married for 72 years before Jim preceded her in death last year. Elizabeth leaves behind two sons and two daughters-in-law along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will love her and miss her forever.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.