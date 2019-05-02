{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Cammack

Elizabeth Cammack, a long-time resident of Santa Maria, passed away on Friday, April 26th at the age of 97. Born in Alabama, Liz lived in California, Florida and Washington before moving to Santa Maria in 1969. She met her husband, Jim, at a USO dance at the Hollywood Palladium in 1944. They were married for 72 years before Jim preceded her in death last year. Elizabeth leaves behind two sons and two daughters-in-law along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will love her and miss her forever.

