Elizabeth “Betty” Rodriguez passed away peacefully, at home, with her family by her side, on July 10, 2019. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday with an extended family party which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Betty was born January 9, 1929 in Herminie, PA to Gus and Teresa Pearson. Gus always dreamed of moving to California to escape the severe Pennsylvania winters, so after Betty graduated from high school, he packed up the family, headed west, and settled in Santa Maria. The family opened a bar, called the Melody Club, on the 100 block of east Main Street, known then as whiskey row. Betty and her mother worked behind the bar during the day while Gus worked as an auto mechanic at local car dealerships and they would all work together as a family in the evenings.
Betty met her future husband, Rudy Rodriguez, while cruising the Santa Maria drag and they were later married on July 19, 1953. After starting their family, they opened Quito's Mexican Restaurant, alongside the railroad tracks, on East Jones Street in 1960. There she continued to use the hospitality skills she developed while working at the Melody Club. The restaurant soon outgrew the Jones Street location and, in 1974, they moved just steps away to the South Broadway location and were in business for nearly 50 years. Betty continued using her gregarious and warm personality to greet customers and make them feel at home.
In her retirement, Betty loved to travel with family, visiting many different states in the US, as well as Europe and Mexico. In her later years, residing with her 3 children was her ultimate joy and passion, splitting time with her eldest son Vince Rodriguez and wife Sally in Santa Maria, her daughter, Lisa McClain and husband Kelly in Waterloo, Iowa and her youngest son Paul Rodriguez and wife Ann in Santa Clarita. However, her happiest moments were with her 8 grandchildren, Jackie Passmore, Joe Rodriguez, Lee Rodriguez, Garrett McClain, Evan McClain, Alec McClain, Malone Rodriguez and Layton Rodriguez and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Betty will always be remembered for her infectious smile and zest for fun, for making everyone feel like her best friend, and for her compassion and unconditional love. The world will not be the same without her.
In accordance with Betty's wishes there will be no services. If you wish to honor Betty, contributions may be made to Dignity Health Hospice, in the name of Elizabeth Rodriguez.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.