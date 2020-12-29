Elinore Jane Conley (Lady Jane), 101, died on December 22, 2020 at Marian Extended Care Center in Santa Maria. Jane, as she was known, was born on March 5, 1919 to William Conley and Anna Hart. Jane was the youngest of 8 children, with 3 sisters and 4 brothers. Jane attended Catholic grade and high school in Dennison, Ohio and after graduation went to the Columbus Business School in Columbus, Ohio.
After Jane received her business certificate, she worked for a number of years at Gulf Oil Distribution Co., Even Brick Co and Warner and Swaney Co. After a fire destroyed the family home in Dennison, Jane and her oldest sister Marie moved to Santa Maria in 1978 in order to be near their other sister, Sister Jane Conley of the Sisters of St. Francis. Jane then was hired as a Guidance Technician for the Santa Maria School District where she worked for 10 years. After this Jane spent some years as a volunteer at Marian Regional Medical Center.
Jane and her sisters enjoyed traveling and made many trips with the Senior Citizens Group. They especially enjoyed trips to Las Vegas where they often came home with more money than they took! Jane also traveled at times with some of the Sisters of St. Francis to various destinations both within the U.S. and abroad.
In 1996, Jane became one of the first associates of the Sisters of St. Francis, an affiliation which she treasured till her death. She often joined the Sisters at Mass at Marian Convent and in earlier years often had them over for card games and dessert.
Janes health declined and she became a resident of Marian Extended Care Center in 2014. There she enjoyed visits from the Sisters and her other friends and her daily paper. Jane was especially grateful to the eucharist ministers who brought her communion each day. She especially enjoyed her 100th birthday celebrations with family and friends in 2019.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and sisters. She is survived by her loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is also survived by her religious friends, the Sisters of St. Francis.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on December 31st in the Marian Residence Chapel by invitation only due to Covid-19. Reverend Charles Hofschulte, C.J., who often visited Jane at Extended Care, will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Jane Conley's memory, as she requested, to the Sisters of St. Francis, 124 S. College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
