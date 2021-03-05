Elena R. Regala, MD, 78, beloved wife of George L. Regala, died March 1, 2021 in Santa Maria, CA. Born June 20, 1942, Elena is survived by her four children, Eileen Bonzi, Marichele DeTrempe, Jayvee Regala, and Marjorie Hartman.
Most Santa Marians will remember her as Dr. Regala, well known and loved pediatrician, who cared for thousands of children and saved many young lives serving the Santa Barbara County community for over 45 years. She graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery medical school in the Philippines 1965. She served as a pediatrician in the USAF on Vandenberg AFB until she opened her own private practice in Santa Maria, CA in 1978. “She genuinely loved what she did and loved all the children and families she took care of. She was well past retirement and worked until she was physically unable to because she just had such a kind heart for helping others.”
