Elena Ann “Jackie” Hertler entered into the presence of our Lord with family by her side on February 8, 2020, she was 72. A Celebration of life will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 pm. Private inurnment will take place the day before at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

Jackie was born on July 19, 1947 in New Jersey to Adolfo “Jack” Garcia and Mildred Staley Garcia. When Jackie and her brother David were children the family moved to the Central Coast living in Nipomo and Santa Maria. Jackie graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1965 and attended nursing school in San Diego, CA.

After graduating nursing school, Jackie returned to Santa Maria where she met Michael Hertler of Nipomo and they married. Michael and Jackie had two daughters, Jennifer Margaret Hertler and Lesley Michelle Hertler. She was a devoted daughter, wife and mother. For a few years, Jackie and her husband owned The Firing Line gun shop in Santa Maria. She later found her true calling as a home day care provider. She cared for many children over 21 years until her health declined. One of her greatest joys in life was being able to love and nurture these children every day as they came through her door. She loved each one as if they were her own. Her greatest love was for her granddaughter where Jackie found hope and purpose through time spent with her “Only Sunshine”.