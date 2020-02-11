Elena Ann “Jackie” Hertler entered into the presence of our Lord with family by her side on February 8, 2020, she was 72. A Celebration of life will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 pm. Private inurnment will take place the day before at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Jackie was born on July 19, 1947 in New Jersey to Adolfo “Jack” Garcia and Mildred Staley Garcia. When Jackie and her brother David were children the family moved to the Central Coast living in Nipomo and Santa Maria. Jackie graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1965 and attended nursing school in San Diego, CA.
You have free articles remaining.
After graduating nursing school, Jackie returned to Santa Maria where she met Michael Hertler of Nipomo and they married. Michael and Jackie had two daughters, Jennifer Margaret Hertler and Lesley Michelle Hertler. She was a devoted daughter, wife and mother. For a few years, Jackie and her husband owned The Firing Line gun shop in Santa Maria. She later found her true calling as a home day care provider. She cared for many children over 21 years until her health declined. One of her greatest joys in life was being able to love and nurture these children every day as they came through her door. She loved each one as if they were her own. Her greatest love was for her granddaughter where Jackie found hope and purpose through time spent with her “Only Sunshine”.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father Adolfo “Jack” Garcia, her mother Mildred Staley Garcia, and her brother David Garcia of Santa Maria. She is survived by her loving daughters, Jennifer Vasquez (Danny) of San Angelo, TX, and Lesley Michelle Tabisola (Michael) of Santa Maria, CA, her granddaughter Megan Tabisola, her sister-in-law Joan Garcia Daniel (Dennis) of Santa Maria, CA, Nephews Russell Garcia (Liz), Ryan Garcia (Monica) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family friends and the day care families she loved so much.
The family would especially like to thank Joan & Dennis Daniel, Greg & Vicki Amaral and Dennis & Linda Bornhoft, for their love & support over the many years as Jackie's health declined. We would also like to thank Christina Borunda for her care of Mom near the end of her life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.