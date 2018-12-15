Eleanor Maxine Palmer went home to be with her Savior and Lord on the morning of December 13, 2018. She was 91 years of age. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Eleanor was born and raised in Springfield, Missouri. She was born on September 11, 1927, the daughter of Clarence and Vera Gardner. She was the third of seven children born to her parents. Two of her siblings, Virginia Gardner and Jack Gardner, have survived her.
She worked at the Gospel Publishing House while still attending high school and afterwards. In 1946 she enrolled at Central Bible Institute, and Assemblies of God college located in Springfield, MO. It was there that she met her future husband, Rev. Robert Earl Palmer.
Robert and Eleanor were married on August 30, 1949 in Springfield, MO. It was to be the start of a marriage that would last 69 years. Their son Paul was born in 1950 and daughter, Phyllis, was born in 1955.
They began their ministry as pastors of the Assembly of God church in Galena, MO. They would continue their ministry as pastors (or associate pastor) of Assemblies of God churches in St. Louis, MO, Dunn, NC, Lee's Summit, MO, Ottumwa, IA, Hawthorne, CA and they concluded their active pastoral ministry in 1992, in Santa Maria, CA, where they have resided for 38 years.
Eleanor was an accomplished pianist, organist and vocalist, who served in those capacities in their pastoral ministry. She also was choir director, Sunday School teacher and church secretary/bookkeeper at the churches where they served. During their ministry, Bob and Eleanor traveled around the world, planting churches, encouraging missionaries and local pastors. They assisted in starting a church in Rostov, Russia on one of their trips.
Their friends have always said that you cannot say, “Bob” without saying “Eleanor” as they were always at each other's side.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, Rev. Robert Palmer, two children and their spouses, Paul Eugene and Cheryl Palmer and Phyllis Elaine Palmer Comstock and Rev. Rick Comstock, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:am Thursday December 20, 2018 at Pacific Christian Center 3435 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
