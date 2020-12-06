Eleanor M. Wickenden, 87, of Santa Maria, CA passed away in her sleep, November 29, 2020. Eleanor was born in Charolettown, Prince Edward Island, Canada on June 15, 1933. She moved with her family as a young girl to Santa Maria and attended El Camino Grammar School and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1952. She studied ballet for many years with Margery Hall. She continued her education at junior college. On January 30 th, 1955 she married John R. Wickenden of Santa Maria, her high school sweetheart. She was a song leader and he was a player on the football team.
Eleanor always had a great sense of style and fashion. She was creative and artistic. Eleanor did still life oil paintings, sculptures with various types of media and made stained glass windows. Her passions in addition to her family were home decorating, gardening and landscaping. She always loved a project. She once said, “Landscaping was like painting a picture”. Eleanor won several Santa Maria Valley Beautiful awards for her stunning home gardens. She also did volunteer work for many organizations including Assistance League and Childrens League.
Eleanor is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, John. She is also survived by daughters Janet Kraus, Deborah Robertson and Lisa Harris; her brother Terry Birt, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren, three nieces and one nephew. She also leaves many life long friends and her devoted dog, Leo.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her infant son, her parents George and Gertrude Birt and a brother William Birt.
A memorial celebration of Eleanor's life is planned for the Spring at the Wickenden Ranch.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Santa Maria Hospice, 222 W. Carmen Lane, Santa Maria, CA 93458 or the Alzheimers Association.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
