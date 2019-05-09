Eleanor "Jann" Howell

Jann was born February 21, 1927 in the village of Barada, Richardson County, Nebraska to Edmund Carl Williamson and Alice May (Rowell) Williamson. One of seven siblings, at 15 she moved with her family to Los Angeles where she attended Garfield High School. She married high school sweetheart, William Goit, who died two years later in a boating accident when daughter, Linda Diane, was five weeks old.
Through a high school friend Jann met, fell in love with and married Cecil Blaine Howell, moving to Ardmore, Oklahoma in 1947 where Cecil adopted Diane as his own. Their son, Michael Blaine Howell was born there in 1949. The family moved to Torrance, California in 1953.
Jann became a Christian as a young adult and through the years was actively involved in Women's Aglow, bible studies, and prayer groups including the Healing Rooms of Santa Maria Valley. She has been a member of First Christian Church in Santa Maria for many years.
Jann was employed as an office manager for 22 years at Major Paint Co., a subsidiary of Standard Brands Paint Co. in Torrance, CA. After retiring from there she worked with husband Cecil and son Mike in their business, Santa Monica Lock and Safe Co. Following Cecil's death in 1980 she moved to Santa Maria where, from 1984 to 2004, she worked as bookkeeper for DiMark International, Inc., owned by Diane and husband Mark Pirman.
Jann's greatest joy was family, immediate and extended. You didn't have to share blood to be “family” to her! Next to God and family Jann held a deep love and appreciation for friends, treasuring each and nurturing many.
She is survived by daughter Diane and son-in-law Mark Pirman, grandsons Eric Pirman and wife Roxanne of Santa Maria and Bradley Pirman and wife Courtney of Goleta. Jann's son Mike and his wife Barbara reside in Torrance as do his two sons, Blaine Howell and Michael Donald Howell with wife, Alma. Jann considered each newborn a treasured gift from God as her family grew to include ten great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Before her peaceful passing in the wee hours of the morning of April 23, 2019, Jann was the last remaining of her siblings which included sisters Louise and Mildred (nee Karst) and Evelyn Williamson Dominguez and brothers Harold and August (nee Karst) and Carl Williamson. She is survived by sister-in-law Eva (Carl) Williamson and many loving nieces and nephews.
Her family is sincerely grateful to Hillview Residence, her last earthly home, and to Wilshire Hospice for their caring support. We who remain here know that there is great celebration in Glory at Jann's reunion with family, friends and the Lord she served so faithfully for so many years!
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18th, at First Christian Church of Santa Maria, 1550 So. College Drive at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Larrabee officiating. A reception will follow.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary and Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.