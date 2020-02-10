Eldora Maria (Amaral) Enos

Eldora Enos passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 at Marian Medical Center surrounded by her husband, family and friends. She was 73 years old. She was born on Sept. 21, 1946 in Flamengos (Flemmings) on the island of Faial, Azores, Portugal. She immigrated with her family to the USA in 1962 and was educated in Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria and was employed at Marian Medical Center since 1967 and worked in the Sterile Processing Dept. for 45 years, retiring in 2012.
Eldora married Jim Enos in Santa Barbara in 1973 and lived in Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and in Santa Maria. She was a musician playing mostly the mandolin at Portuguese dances and at home for family and friends. She also had a beautiful singing voice, singing for various events and at family gatherings. She loved listening to Jim playing piano, which he played daily for her.
Her interests included fishing with friends on the pier at Avila Beach. She had a great work ethic and had taught many co-workers in her department. She had advanced her technician status through Purdue University.
Eldora is survived by her husband Jim; sisters Mary Goulart (Lawrence), Lillian, Stella Camara (John), and Connie Teixeira (Manuel); brothers Joe Amaral (Lavina) and Manuel Liberio Amaral (Lourdes); as well as 11 nieces and nephews.
Eldora was loved by her many friends and was deeply loved by her husband Jim. Among her special friends are Gloria Ramirez and Stephanie Rowen.
Her illnesses prevented her from enjoying her retirement to the fullest but she was happy knowing that she was loved by so many people.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13th in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14th at St Mary of the Assumption Church, Santa Maria. Interment will follow in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Heart Fund in Eldoras' name.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
