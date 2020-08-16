Beloved Mother Edwina Constance ("Connie") Cota Passes at 88.
Early on the afternoon of August 6, 2020, Edwina Constance Cota, known as "Connie" to her extensive family and friends, passed quietly at her home in Long Beach, CA. Connie died peacefully of natural causes at the age of 88. Connie's passing marked the end of a full life that included nearly fifty years of marriage to Emilio Anthony ("Gene") Cota, who predeceased Connie September 10, 2005. The greatest joy of her long life was her five children; Denise Clift (Santa Maria), Dennis Cota (Redding, CA), Dianne Cota (San Francisco); Vanessa Cota (Long Beach, CA) and Suzanne Diehm (Long Beach, CA).
Connie was born in Santa Maria, CA on March 29, 1932; the ninth of twelve children born to LeRoy Arthur Bennett and Katherine "Kate" (Koehler) Bennett. Connie would fondly recall the joys of growing up with her brothers and sisters on the family farm outside the town of Garey, CA. Though her childhood included the challenges of shortages and rationing during the years of the Great Depression, and awaiting the safe return of family both brothers and sisters serving during World War II, she spoke often of her bond with her family and the happy adventures they shared with extended family and friends throughout the Santa Maria Valley. Connie's father died in 1941, when she was only nine. Through it all, the Bennett family remained strong. Watched over by her Mother and her siblings, Connie lived for much of her youth in what would later become one of Santa Maria's historic homes, "the Bradley House." Connie graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1950.
After living briefly with her older sister Etoila (Bennett) Steinmetz in Las Vegas NV, Connie returned to Santa Maria. It was there she met a handsome young firefighter with the US Forest Service named Emilio "Gene" Cota, originally from Santa Barbara, CA. In later years she would recall happily that she knew at once this was who she would marry. Connie and Emilio were married in San Luis Obispo on November 19, 1955. Their first home would be a remote US Forest Service station in the Los Padres National Forest in the mountains north of Ojai, CA. One year later the new Cota family would add their first child; a daughter, Denise. Their only son, Dennis, would be born before the family would return to Santa Maria, when a new assignment for the US Forest Service prompted a family move in 1959. At that time the family settled in Tepusquet Canyon, the site of the Cota family home for most of the next four decades. In the years following the move to Tepusquet, Connie's joy in being a mother would be magnified with the birth of daughters Dianne, Vanessa and Suzanne.
Connie found joy in life. She loved gardening, sewing and needlepoint, cooking, and especially baking (the cookie jars were never empty). She had an impressive collection of porcelain dolls. She never tired of observing all manner of birds and wildlife in the fields surrounding their home. She loved reading; a love that she imparted to each of her children. Most of all, she loved being home with her children and their many varied pets. When her children were young, she was always there to sing songs, to read stories, to comfort and to inspire. Her life was her children. She was a beloved mother.
Connie's memory lives on through her children and four grandchildren: Brian Cota (Salt Lake City), Kaley Cota (Santa Maria), Stephanie Cota (Sacramento), and Andrew Cota (New York City). She is survived by her sister Jo Ann Herrick (Ventura), and preceded in death by husband Emilio, and siblings Dorothy Smith; Arthur Bennett, Fred Bennett, Etoila Steinmitz, Barbara Gardner, Florence Silva, Wilhelmina "Billie" Rodriguez, Richard Bennett, and younger twin brothers Stanley and Albert Bennett.
No memorial services are pending. A family tribute to Connie's memory will be coordinated in the coming months.
