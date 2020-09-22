Edwin Stanley Plunkett

Edwin (Ed) Stanley Plunkett, 78, of Santa Maria, California passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Kahuku, Hawaii on November 2, 1941, son of the late Elmer and Mary Plunkett. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharlene Marie Plunkett, and his three sons, Eric, Dell and Garrett Plunkett. He is also survived by his siblings Dennis (Mary Ann) and Glen Plunkett and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed graduated from Kailua High School in 1959 in Hawaii, enlisted in the Air Force from 1961 to 1963 where he served our country proudly. He joined the Telecommunication industry and worked diligently until his retirement in 1993.
Enjoying his well earned retirement, Ed spent his time with Sharlene raising their three sons. His passion was working in the garden, cooking, and helping neighbors as their personal "handyman". He was much admired by friends and family for his quick wit, kind and compassionate spirit. Ed enjoyed the frequented drive to the casino playing his favorite slot machines, watching football, playing the weekly lotto, and listening to Hawaiian music.
Ed will be greatly missed truly by his wife of 50 years and by everyone who was fortunate to have met him. Forever rest in peace.
Memorial Services pending and will be announced at a later date.
