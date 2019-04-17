Edward Thomas Letman

Born in Kenora Ontario Canada, and passed away April 11, 2019 at the age of 86 at home with his wife of 61 years, Jean at his side. Ed leaves behind his loving wife and two children, Kenneth (Kathleen) and Katherine Hall.
He is surved by his twin brother Charles and older brother Donald. His grandchildren: Nolan, Drew, Austin, Randall and Steven. Five Great-Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his late brother Victor and sister Marlene.
Ed moved to California in 1963 with Jean at his side and a five year old son, leaving the cold and his relatives behind. He lived in Whittier, Hacienda Heights, and Placentia, California before moving to Santa Maria in 1999.
He was an avid sports fan and participant and loved spending time on the golf course with his buddies. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing Softball, Skiing, Ice Skating, and Curling where he was a member of the team that represented California in the US Nationals in 1967 and 1972. He was always active working out at the gym, lifting weights and walking daily.
He was an active member of the local RAMS Organization and played the Piano for their monthly breakfast meetings.
Ed and Jean both loved to travel visiting Europe, Australia, New Zealand and China. They took many trips with the Mussel Center Travel group and also loved cruising.
He loved to tell jokes, tell stories and make people laugh. He thought making people laugh was not only good for them but him too. He will be missed by so many.
A Celebration of his Life with family and friends will be held at his home on April 27th at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dignity Health Hospice at 124 South College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
