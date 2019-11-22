Edward P. Westwood, 86, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at his home of 46 years in Santa Maria. He was born in Wheeling, WV on April 12, 1933 to Alice L. Westwood and Edward F. Westwood. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Mt. Lebanon, PA, a suburb of Pittsburgh. It didn't take the family long to discover that “Eddie“ was a natural athlete, and he played multiple sports throughout his youth. However, it was baseball at which he most excelled, and he became a star player for the Mt. Lebanon High School team. After graduation he spent one year at Ohio Wesleyan College before he was recruited to play baseball for the University of Michigan. There he became a lifelong, diehard Wolverine and member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Throughout this period player scouts from the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, and New York Yankees expressed considerable interest in his potential desire to play professional baseball, but Ed elected to instead complete his college degree and went on to join the United States Air Force. He continued to shine playing baseball for the Air Force while stationed in Japan and Hawaii, but eventually his focus shifted to his true passion of playing golf, which he enjoyed for the rest of his life. He married his beloved wife Carolyn of 51 years in 1962. They settled in Santa Maria in 1973 pursuant to Ed's assignment at Vandenberg Air Force Base, where they lived a long and happy life. Ed enjoyed connecting with his community by officiating at local high school sporting events and organizing golf tournament fund raisers for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He also owned and operated a small golf club repair business. Sadly, Carolyn pre-deceased him in 2013. His distinguished Air Force career took the family to additional bases in Missouri, Florida, Greenland, North Dakota, and Wyoming. He retired in 1981 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after 25 years of service. Ed found retirement to be a bit too tame, however, and soon he joined the TRW Ballistic Missiles Division at Vandenberg's test facility where he thrived in this second career for another 10 years before retiring for good. Ed was one of those fortunate people who went on to meet a second amazing companion later in life. He and his fiancée, Ellen Mercer, spent several happy years together enjoying the many local activities that Santa Maria has to offer such as farmers markets, events at the Santa Maria Country Club, outings to Pismo Beach or Solvang, and gardening together. Ed is survived by his fiancée and her large extended family who supported him immensely in his final days; his brother Richard “Dick” Westwood and Dick's wife Kathleen; his nieces Erika Westwood and Elizabeth Westwood, as well as eight nieces and one nephew on Carolyn's side; and his stepchildren Lynn Greenberg and Drew Buta. The family also wishes to acknowledge the friendship of his longtime family friend, Carmen Sheller. He joined Carolyn by interment at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (“PunchBowl”) in Honolulu, HI on October 21, 2019 in a beautiful Air Force-conducted commitment ceremony attended by his many loved ones. Those wishing to honor Ed's life can make a donation in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Most Popular
-
Families celebrate Adoption Day by opening up homes, hearts to new children
-
St. Joseph football: Knights prepare for semifinal showdown against talented San Joaquin Memorial squad
-
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District educator marks 40 years with district
-
Vape, smoke shops on edge as Santa Maria mulls ban of flavored tobacco products
-
St. Joseph football: Knights win at Redwood, advance to CIF semifinals
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Furniture
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.