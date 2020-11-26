On November 23rd, 2020, Edward J. Murray III passed peacefully in “his” room at Marian Medical Center surrounded by his family after a tough battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. After years of great story telling and emceeing, God told him he had a new gig for him up in Heaven where he could tell as many stories (usually over and over) as he wanted and where he 'd be able to play the great Cypress Point in the sky every day.
Ed was born in Wilmette, Illinois on September 7th, 1944, to Edward and Lucille Murray. He was the oldest of 9 kids in a traditional Irish Catholic family... obviously, there were 9 kids, for goodness sake. Growing up he caddied at Winnetka's Indian Hill Club which helped inspire a certain movie called “Caddyshack.” He was the original “Danny Noonan”, which the movie was based on. It was there he was awarded an Evans Caddie Scholarship in 1963. He would probably like us to point out that he did indeed win the caddy tournament and the scholarship, but he did not fool around with Judge Smail's niece, as depicted in the movie. He was proud that his years caddying began at the ripe age of 10 and that he was a scratch golfer by age 16. After completing his service in the Air Force, Ed graduated from Northwestern with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. He went on to work for Katz Radio in Chicago and later KGB Radio in San Diego. He moved to Santa Maria in 1980 to become a co-owner and run Sunny Country/KSMA Radio. This is where he grew his roots in the community and of course became a regular face at Santa Maria Country Club. One of his more famous radio promotions involved a fake St. Patrick's Day parade that was to go right down Broadway. He received many an angry call to the station asking “where was the bleeping parade?” Like most things he has done in his life, it was a hit. After a successful run in radio, he moved on to being a stock broker in 1987 at Dean Witter Reynolds, which later became Morgan Stanley. He had a long and successful career, later bringing on his son and daughter-in-law to join him in the business. He happily retired in 2009. Really, he did not let the door hit him in the a**. He always said he would be out when he turned 65, and he was not kidding. He wanted to get out and show the world to the love of his life Lisa, play golf, enjoy watching his beloved Cubs and Bears, and have fun... and he sure did. Ed completed a lot of bucket list items, some of which were skydiving on his 65th birthday and playing many of the world's most famous golf courses.
Ed was a pillar in the Santa Maria Valley. He emceed various events, organized countless charity drives, served on several boards, and had a hand in helping build up Santa Maria to what it is today. Two of his proudest contributions were helping with the Marian Hospital campaign and helping Allan Hancock College start an endowment. His emceeing talents were, should I say, infamous. He would do his research and had to know every name in attendance. You could really tell the ones he loved and respected because he would make them the butt of his jokes all night long. He actually made going to an event fun. More important to him, he actually made you want to give. He loved supporting organizations like the Santa Maria YMCA, Marian Regional Medical Center, Allan Hancock College Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club, First Tee, Evans Scholar, Chamber of Commerce, CASA of Santa Barbara County, COLAB, Western Growers Association, Rape Crisis Center, and St. Josephs High School. His motto was always “the more you give, the more you get.” He was inducted in the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2015 and was honored to be a recipient of the Celebrate Philanthropy award and Santa Maria Valley's Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2016.
Ed leaves behind his wife Lisa (Ramos) Murray, sons Eddie (wife Jennifer and grandchildren Katelyn and Quinn), Matt (Nike, mother of his grandchildren, McKenna and Grace) and Cavan, step-son Mike Draper (wife Jessica and grandchildren Mikey, McCoy and Malone), step-daughter Aly Guerra (husband Kevin and grandchildren Draper and Decker), mother in law Barbara (Babs), 8 siblings- Brian (Tina), Nancy, Peggy (Jay), Bill, Laura (Bob), Andy, John, and Joel (Eliza), and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nephews. If you ever met Ed, along with the great stories and personality he had, he loved to brag about his grandchildren. I bet he is doing that right now up in Heaven.
Ed did not want his passing to be a sad event. He always wanted to make people laugh and have fun. Ed “left” knowing he was going to be reunited with his parents in heaven. After all, he made the “nine first Fridays.” The latest quote he could be heard repeating was “He'll be right back” from an all-time favorite, Johnny Carson. Ed had a huge celebration planned and it saddened him the current situation might prevent it, so please plan a safe gathering in his name raising a Jameson's whiskey, or heck, any beverage, to the Heavens. “Slainte” to our favorite Irishman. May your legacy live on.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Ed's favorite charities mentioned above. Arrangements are being handled by Dudley Hoffman. Please check their website for services.
