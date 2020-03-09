Edward J Majewski Sr recently passed away on 18 Feb 2020 after a brief illness. He was 92. He was a retired commercial banker, real estate investor, golfer and loving husband. My father was also a 1948 graduate (B.S. awarded) of Fordham University NY, and past Fordham contributor. He was a WW-2 US Navy enlisted Veteran, a Member of the US American Legion and past AL Post 1247 Commander, and the ex-Vice President of Greenwich Savings Bank, NY, New York, and loving husband of 67 years, and is survived by his son Ed Jr (Pennsylvania) and wife Marguerite Majewski. He resided in Santa Maria, California.