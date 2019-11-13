On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Edward “Ed” Le Claire, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 83.
Ed was born on December 11, 1935 in Oakwood, Illinois to Loyal and Leone (Chapman) Le Claire. After moving to Santa Maria, California he played football, was a member of the swim team and graduated from Santa Maria High School. He proudly served our country as a Marine from 1954 – 1957. On October 3, 1959, he married the love of his life, Myrna Joy Novo Le Claire. They raised two daughters, Cheryl and Michele.
Ed was a NASCAR fan and he looked forward to the annual trip to watch the race from the infield of the racetrack. He was known to always have a Diet Pepsi in his hand and a pocket full of candy to share with anyone who might be around. He loved to attend the activities of his kids and grandkids and sat through countless dance recitals, football, water polo and volleyball games.
Ed is survived by his wife Myrna, daughters Cheryl Dowell and Michele Woodside, grandchildren Evan and Sean Dowell and Colby and Bailey Woodside, great-grandson Landyn Dowell, sister Annabel Reynard and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 6 pm on Monday, November 18th, 2019, followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 pm at Magner Maloney Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 at 11 am at St. Louis de Montfort Church followed by a graveside service in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery and a reception at the D.E.S. Hall in Santa Maria.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
