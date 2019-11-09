Edward E. Quinonez

Edward Ezekiel Quinonez passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family just as he wanted on October 28, 2019. Eddie was born in Lompoc, California on September 29, 1931. He celebrated his 88th birthday with a happy heart. He attended Lompoc Elementary, Georgetown Idaho Elementary and Lompoc High Schools. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the California National Guard, was activated and deployed for occupation duty in Japan and combat duty in Korea with the 40th Infantry Division. After honorable service in the Korean Conflict as an Artillery and Infantryman he married his high school sweetheart, Sally Ontiveros Quinonez and moved to Santa Monica where they both worked for Douglas Aircraft producing DC-7 and DC-8 transport planes. Sally and Eddie were of the first couples to transfer together into a new adventure with Douglas supporting missile and satellite operations at Vandenberg Air Force Base where Eddie became missile field test technician. A space pioneer in the early days of the space race and cold war, Eddie loved all things space. His career highlight was working on America's first space station - Skylab. In his second career he worked for Allan Hancock College as the Athletic Department Equipment Manager. He found great joy encouraging and mentoring student athletes. He supported the coaching staffs of each AHC sport. Eddie was the ultimate Bulldog fan and put his entire being into the sports programs at AHC. Eddie's wisdom and never quit all-in attitude inspired thousands of students, teachers, administrators and coaches. Eddie loved and lived for the competition of high school and college sports.
After retirement, Eddie and Sally traveled California together and took their dream trip to Italy, Spain and Morocco. For six decades he was by Sally's side creating a lifetime of love, memories and family legacy. Eddie loved to dance with Sally. Well into their 70s they could clear a dancefloor with their swing dance moves. Eddie devoted himself to be the best Grandfather ever with Kaelanne, Alyssa, and Kiernan sharing in their all their sports activities while having each provide a quarterly or semester grade report. He was a devoted father to Steven and Edward, always present in their lives. He was a guiding uncle and Godfather to many. Most mornings he would start with a McDonalds coffee then off to play with the family horses, watch the sunrise, scoop horse muck and read the news. Eddie was an extraordinary home gardener, meticulously pruning roses and ivy and nurturing fruit trees. Their home efforts were acknowledged when they received a Santa Maria Valley Beautiful award. In retirement he accelerated his voracious appetite for books by consuming biographies of historical influencers and of aerospace pioneers. A lifelong learner, he was never without a book or current event opinion. He spent every day in his garden even until his last day on Earth under the warm Central Coast sun. He will remain in our hearts forever and will be dearly missed.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally Ontiveros Quinonez. He is also survived by his son Edward Quinonez and three grandchildren; Kaelanne, Alyssa and Kiernan of Orcutt, CA.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Anita, sister Thelma and son, Steven.
Visitation will be held at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with Rosary service to follow.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Louis de Montfort Church in Santa Maria followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery. A celebration of life reception will occur directly after burial at the Saint Louis de Montfort reception hall.
In lieu of flowers please send a memorial donation to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital to help fight cancer.
https://www.stjude.org Reference: Edward E. Quinonez or Memorial ID 11788689.
