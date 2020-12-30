You have permission to edit this article.
Edward C. Finney
Edward C. Finney

December 16, 2020

Edward Finney of Santa Maria, Ca. passed away on December 16, 2020 at the age of 98. He was born in San Francisco Ca and grew up in Omaha Nebraska. Ed served in the Navy in World War II. Ed is survived by his wife of 41 yrs Millie; his sons Ron of Visalia, Harry (Maria) of Camarillo, Peter of Otis Orchards Wa; his stepchildren JoAnn Wilson of Sunnyvale Ca, Bud Bechtold of Santa Maria, Ca., his grandchildren Ed, Anthony, Michael, Norman, Brad, Marissa, Tanya, Christina, Ashley, Niesha. He was preceded in death by his mother Franzella Finney and father Harry Finney and His granddaughter Kristina Finney and sister Harriet Graves. There will be no services due to the Covid. However, his ashes will be distributed at Mt. Burney near Burney Ca where Ed and Millie lived so happily for ten years.

