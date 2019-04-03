Edward Ando passed away on February 16 from natural causes at the age of 92. Ed's wife Shirley of almost 65 years preceded him in death last year in May. Ed served with both the Army and Marine Corps. It was while he was stationed at the Tustin Marine base in 1952 when he met Shirley. They were married in 1953, and first lived in Torrance, California, where their two sons, Michael and Stephen, were born. In 1965 they moved to Lake Cachuma where he was the Chief Plant Operator, providing drinking water for the County of Santa Barbara. Ed was an avid fisherman, hunter, and farmer. Ed grew up on a farm in Indiana and that experience never left him. He grew a lot of his own vegetables which, during harvest time, he and Shirley would spend weeks canning. After he retired, Ed started the Buellton Farmer's Market in 1993. “Farmer Ed” could be seen walking around in his overalls making sure everyone had a good time at the Market while Shirley sold produce that Ed had grown. For a short time, he wrote a gardening help column for the Santa Ynez Valley newspaper. He was always willing to help people with growing their own tomatoes, roses, or whatever they wanted to plant. Ed also enjoyed fishing. He was a professional fishing guide at Lake Cachuma. He also owned a commercial fishing boat and caught mostly salmon and rock cod. When life got a little too difficult on their own, Ed and Shirley moved to Atterdag Village in Solvang. Ed is survived by his son Michael (Mindy), son Stephen (Jeannine), grandchildren David, Matthew, Kathryn, Julia (Dipo), and Christina (Maarten), great grandson Tobi and great granddaughter Lola. Ed will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
