Eduardo “Eddie” Vela was born June 11, 1966 at Sisters' Hospital in Santa Maria, CA. He attended local elementary schools and grew up on West Monroe Street in Santa Maria. After graduating from Lopez High School in Arroyo Grande he enlisted in the United States Navy and then settled in the San Francisco area, where he spent the majority of his life. He was a skilled journeyman carpenter and operated his own company. He had returned to school to continue his education and decided to return to the Central Coast in 2014 to be closer to his family.
Eddie dedicated his life to enriching the lives of others. He volunteered with AIDS organizations, assisting individuals and groups alike. He was a generous loving human being who loved life. He traveled to many parts of the world and was fascinated with the culinary arts, often cooking for his family and friends. Eddie was the consummate party animal and loved dancing and spending time with his large circle of friends. He performed with the Allan Hancock College Dance Spectrum.
Eddie created family wherever he went. He became the adopted son of two sisters, Corelia and Nellie Fernandez when he was engaged to repair parts of their home in Union City. He loved and cared for them for more than a decade until their deaths.
We cannot remember Eddie without remembering his four-legged family. There was never a time (except when he was in the Navy!) that he did not have dogs. In 2007, Eddie brought “Cora” and “Cocoa,” two beautiful Labrador retrievers, into his life. They were joined a few years ago by Ginger, a lovely mixed breed who Eddie found on a hike, clinging to her life. He tenderly nursed her back to health and she became a rambunctious addition to his family. When Eddie was first diagnosed with cancer in May of this year, it was Ginger who left the family first, lovingly surrendered to Woods Humane Society who quickly found her a home. It was much more difficult for Eddie to be parted with his “girls.” It was only the week before his death that he allowed his family to entrust them to Woods Humane, once again. On the date of his passing, November 23, 2018 in the early afternoon, and after Cora and Cocoa became internet sensations, they were adopted by a loving retired couple who would love them as Eddie had. Shortly after hearing that they had found their home, Eddie passed with his family at his side.
Eddie is survived by his father Arnoldo Vela, Sr. and stepmother Geraldine Vela of Nipomo CA, siblings Dora Serrano, Arnoldo Vela, Jr., Hilda Vela Zacarias, and Alma L. Vela Ramirez (Nicolas), all of Santa Maria; Olga Soledad Vela (Elvia) of Fresno, CA and Lorenia Anderson (Jeff) of San Antonio, Texas; his sista's Susie Davison and Kathy Serrano, who provided so much loving care and companionship; numerous nieces and nephews and many cousins throughout California, Wisconsin and Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother Olga Soledad de la Cruz Garcia and stepfather Israel Garcia Lopez, his special “mamas” Nellie & Corelia Fernandez, and his nephew Jacob James Zacarias.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to Dr. Ambrosio and staff at CHC-Nipomo, Dr. Erickson, Dr. Wu and all of the Angels (aka “staff') of Mission Hope Cancer Center, the many nurses and doctors who cared for him so lovingly at his many hospital stays at Marian and French Hospitals and Dignity Health Hospice for the love and care extended to our beloved brother and son.
Visitation will be Wednesday November 28, 2018 from 4 to 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Magner Maloney Funeral Home in Santa Maria. Private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may made be to Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo www.woodshumane.org. To hear about Cocoa and Cory's adoption visit the Facebook page for Woods Humane Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
