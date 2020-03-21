Edna Frances Wingate was born January 19, 1933 in Orlando FL. She peacefully went home to be with the Lord February 29, 2020 in Atascadero Ca. Edna was Born and raised in Orlando Florida, to William Raymond and Lillie May Laing, the family moved west in the mid 1940's. She was married to Robert Lee Wingate in Tucson, Arizona in 1949.
Edna is survived By her son Dwight R Wingate and his wife Joyce Wingate of Atascadero Ca, her grand-son Israel Michael Wingate of Atascadero Calif. Her grand-daughter Deborah Dawn (Wingate) Hummell, and great-grandsons Jacob Malvarose, Walker and Hunter Hummell, all of Katy TX, and Her daughter in law Renne' Wingate of Riverside Ca. and daughter in law Ruth Wingate of Melrose NM, and grandson Micah Wingate of Canyon TX, and Her sisters Bibby White of Florida. and Virginia Smith of Arkansa.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Lee Wingate, her sons Dale Robert Wingate of Riverside Ca, and Gary Lee Wingate of Melrose NM, her sisters Christine, Dora, Jainie, and brother Raymond.
Edna worked as a school bus driver for Alvord School district, Riverside Ca. early in her career, and later drove for SMAT in Santa Maria Ca. where she retired.
Edna was an avid crafter, especially enjoyed ceramics, wood working, and crocheting. She also had a very green thumb, everything she put into the ground seemed to flourished.
Edna will be sorely missed by all who knew her, family and friends alike, but we rejoice that she knew Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and is forevermore in His presence as we await our joyful reunion. Please join us in her ongoing remembrance at www.forevermissed.com
Bless you, Mom.
