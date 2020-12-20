Edmond Joseph Collins

Edward Joseph Collins (Ed Collins) of Santa Maria passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born March 1st, 1929 in Roscommon Ireland. He grew up never meeting his father. On the day of his birth, his father passed away from a sudden illness in the same hospital. The day Ed was baptized; the remains of his father were in the same church waiting for High Mass. His mother was left to care for five children under the age of eight, one of which suffered from a disability. This was a time of great distress for his mother and children.
Ed grew up in Ireland and immigrated to the United States in 1949. He worked for the Chicago North Western Railroad until September 1951 when he received a draft notice from the US Military during the Korean Conflict. He decided to serve our country in the Air Force. He began his basic training at Lockland AFB and his schooling at Sheppard's AFB, both in Texas. Ed was then transferred to Eglin AFB in Florida. While on furlough in Chicago at a New Year's Eve Dance in 1952, he met his lieflong sweetheart Pauline and got married 3 months later on April 4th, 1953.
In 1956 they started a family, eventually having two sons, Brian and Wayne and two daughters, Debbie and Cathy. Ed continued his service with the Air Force at bases such as Sonderstrom AFB in Greenland, Sheppard's AFB in Texas and Wethersfield AFB in England. In 1960 he was transferred to Vandenberg AFB in California, finishing his service in the US Air Force with an Honorable Discharge in 1962. He was immediately offered and accepted a position at Vandenberg as a Supervisor for the Electrical Ground Power Section. This position was responsible for all launches at Vandenberg AFB. He held this position until his retirement after 30 years.
Ed and Pauline also became business owners when they obtained a service station in Los Alamos, California, which later became Collins Market, which is now owned by his daughter and son-in-law. Ed received numerous awards, certificates and degrees during his lifetime, too many to be listed. He volunteered many hours to his local community, such as the Captain of the Santa Maria Police Reserves, Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Consumer Mediation Program and Santa Barbara County CASA Program. Ed was a Pioneer Member of St. Louis de Montfort Church with his wife. They spent many hours volunteering for the church and school. They also became Eucharistic Ministers together. When he wasn't working or volunteering, they were traveling. Through the years they visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and many places in Europe. By far one of his most memorable and rewarding day was on June 29, 1956. That was the day he received with his wife Pauline their Certifications of Naturalization to the United States of America. That was a proud moment for both.
Ed is survived by his wife Pauline of 67 years. His children, Brian Collins, Wayne Collins, Debbie Collins Reasner and son-in-law Larry Reasner, Cathy Collins LeBlanc and son-in-law Joseph LeBlanc, his grandchildren, Joseph and Patrick Collins, Taira Mitchell and her husband Johnny Mitchell, along with his only great grand-daughter Dylan Mitchell.
Pauline would like to thank all of the numerous people who have called, sent cards, Mass cards, flowers and plants.
Arrangements are by Magner Maloney Funeral Home. Due to the Covid pandemic, all arrangements are postponed until further notice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.