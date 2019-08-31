Jo Stephenson- age 86, born on July 23rd,1933 in Leon, Oklahoma, to Audry Carothers and James Washington. She went to rest on August 15th, 2019 at 4:35 am in her home under the care of family, Dignified Hope Care and Central Coast Home & Hospice. Dignified Hope Care will forever be a tribute to exceptional senior care in her honor. Her image is the face of the company owned by her granddaughter Ranelle Baldwin.
Graveside services are being held August 29th, 2019 at 11am at Santa Maria Cemetery. Services will be officiated by John Perry of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Larry W. Stephenson on December 4th, 1997, and also by her great granddaughter, Sydney Jane Gacad on December 4th, 2001 . Jo is loved and remembered by her daughters Ronna Stephenson and Darla Stone; grandchildren Ranelle Baldwin, Lauren Black, Kristin Sigala, and Kaitlyn Teniente. Jo also has 6 great grandchildren: Sydney Gacad (mentioned above), Brinon Larry Gacad, Christian Ricardo Gacad, Deggan Carl Baldwin, Avilynne Holley Black, and Brightyn Lee Black.
Jo moved to Bakersfield, California in 1949 where she met and married her soulmate Larry Stephenson. Larry opened a construction company, A&L Builders, and they moved to the central coast where he went on to build both residential and commercial properties. Jo was a classy homemaker, taking care of her children and grandchildren while supporting her husband. Jo was always there for her family, she will be forever remembered and missed for her unconditional love towards everyone.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
To plant a tree in memory of Edith Stephenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
