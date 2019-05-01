Edith Souza Tomlin

Edith (Morrow) Souza Tomlin 92, of Santa Maria Passed away on April 26, 2019. Edith was born in Washington on March 27, 1927 to Floyd and Linnie Morrow. She attended Nipomo Elementary School and Graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1945.
In October of 1946, she married Melvin Souza and moved out to a farm between Santa Maria and Guadalupe where she had four children: Richard Souza, Arlene Peterson, Jerry Souza and Cathy Ramey.
While living on the farm and raising her children she worked side by side with her husband Melvin starting their business, Souza Poultry, raising Chicken and turkeys for sale to restaurants and individuals. The business eventually evolved into Souza Food Service.
In 1973, Edith lost Melvin to complications from open heart surgery and was thrust into running the family business, along with the help of her children. Edith rose to the occasion and ultimately became a respected business woman in Santa Maria where she served on many boards and engaged in civic activities.
She continued to live on the farm surrounded by her children and grandchildren, most living in nearby homes. The family spent special occasions and regular Friday night BBQ's at Edith's home. The quality time spent as a family was the highlight of her life and those lasting memories are cherished to this day.
She was an avid reader, traveler and always there to help out with the grandchildren.
She was married to Vernon Tomlin from 1986 until his death in 1996, She reconnected with Gil Cardoza and they were together ever since. Gil was by her side when she passed and was a constant companion. Together they had a Boston Terrier named Nellie that they raised from a puppy and both loved unconditionally.
Edith was Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Linnie Morrow, her husband Melvin Souza and Vernon Tomlin, and her brother Vernon Morrow.
She is survived by her children Richard and Judy Souza, Arlene and Jim Peterson, Jerry and Mary Souza all of Santa Maria and Cathy and Cletus Ramey of Nipomo, her grandchildren, Wendy Mitchell Los Angeles, Stephanie Souza Breault, Matthew Souza, Jason Mitchell, Julie Villaobos, Stacey Weid of Santa Maria, and 12 great Grandchildren, and her sister in law Marjorie Morrow.
A Rosary will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Thursday May 2, 2019. Visitations at 5:00 Rosary at 6:00. A memorial mass will be held Friday at 10:00 May 3rd at St Louis De Montfort Church, followed by a burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at Richard and Judy Souza's home.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
