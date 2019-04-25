Edgar “Chacho” Ramirez, 45, passed away on April 20, 2019, with his family by his side.
Edgar was born February 10, 1974 in Santa Maria, California to Maria Dolores and the late José Luis Ramirez. He was married to Kathy. He is survived by his son, EJ; daughters, Erika and Jessica (Lalo); sisters Adriana (Humberto) and Veronica (Enrique); nieces, Gigi, Schuyler, Shianne, Jasmine, Sydney, and Ryley and nephews, Ivan, Louie, Josue, Stone and Carson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Edgar was the heart of the family, anyone who knew him, loved him. He had everyone constantly laughing with his stories and imitations (many which were exaggerated). It was never a dull moment when he was around. He loved taking naps, spending time with his family, camping, and cheering on the Raiders and his other sport teams.
The rosary will be held at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church on Monday April 29, 2019 at 6:30 pm. Mass will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 10:30 am, with the burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery. Edgar was a die-hard Raider fan, please show your support by wearing Raider attire or colors. Flowers are welcome. Should you desire, contributions can be made to
