Eda Mae Forbes Atkins went to live with our Lord on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Was born to Willard and Puella Forbes on March 25, 1930 at Grisby Hospital in Santa Maria, CA.
After attending local elementary schools, she graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1947, then went on to attend Woodbury Business College in Los Angeles, CA.
She worked for Unocal as an Engineer Assistant for 33 years before retiring in 1982.
Eda Mae married the love of her life, Charles Atkins, on February 3, 1951 at St. Mary's in Santa Maria. They were married 60 years before his passing. Was a loving mother and grandmother. Family and friends meant the world to her, often gathering at the Forbes House in Orcutt, CA.
Eda Mae is survived by 3 children. Mark Atkins, (Lesse), Rogue River, Oregon. Will Atkins, (Cathy), Mountain Home, Arkansas. Becky Jackson, Orcutt, California. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Josh, Kristen, Toby, Caitlin, Justin and Jenny. She has 8 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Puella Forbes, brother Willard Forbes and her husband, Charles Atkins.
She was a member of the Santa Maria Valley Pioneers, Orcutt Oasis and really enjoyed being part of Orcutt over 80 Girls. She loved doing crafts of all kinds, along with camping and fishing with family and friends and was also an avid reader.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
