Earl Stanley Lebsack was born on June 3rd of 1939 and passed away on December 7th of 2018 surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He was born in Wheatland Wyoming in Wheatland Hospital to parents William and Elizabeth Lebsack. He was the last born of 12 children. He attended Wheatland High School until he joined the Navy at the age of 17 in 1956. Earl served in two tours in Vietnam onboard the U.S.S. Constellation and U.S.S. Ticonderoga as an airplane mechanic. He married his high school sweetheart Frances Arlene Lebsack in El Segundo California on April 22nd of 1961. He then attended MCI Engineering where he received his Associate Degree in Airframe and Power Plant Technology. He worked for McCulloch Airlines in research and development where he was sent to Brazil for 6 months to sell airplanes and helicopters to the Brazilian government. He then lived in Lake Havasu Arizona working for McCulloch Airlines until Earl and Frances moved back to California to Westchester and worked for McCulloch in El Segundo. He then bought his own company called Universal Airlines and moved to Santa Maria California where he repaired private airplanes. He was also an ROP teacher for Cabrillo High School, Lompoc High School, and Righetti High School where he taught students airplane maintenance. After selling his company he began to work for American Airlines as an airplane and airport inspector until he retired. He then became 1 of 300 airplane inspectors for The Federal Airline Association until he retired for the second time at the age of 77.
Earl was a great handy man and every weekend would find projects around the house to work on. Whether it was changing sprinklers or replacing the tiles on the roof Earl had a knack for finding something to fix. He taught the boys in the family how to maintain our cars and the house. As his grandson I couldn't wait for Grandpa to get home to see what he would teach me to fix and help him work on his house projects. He loved holiday meals and every year would make a rotisserie prime rib dinner for Christmas. He would slow cook it from what seemed 5:30 in the morning gently painting it with his homemade barbeque sauce. He also loved traditional German food like he grew up with. Twice or so a year, unless his family demanded he did more, he would make the most wonderful cabbage rolls. It's like a dinner roll filled with fried cabbage and hamburger unlike anything you've ever tasted. We were all eager to learn but he would not teach us until we were ready because the secret was too important to give away. It's Jiffy Roll Mix.
Earl also loved to tell stories of his youth growing up on the farm and growing up in Wheatland Wyoming. One of his favorite stories was when he took the farm truck into town full of turnips on a snowy day. He backed the truck onto the ramp to pour the turnips and when he got out of the truck, he fell into the big metal basket the turnips go into BEFORE the turnips fell into the basket. Thankfully he was helped out before being covered in turnips and never seen again. While in the Navy he was stationed in Japan at one point and had gained a love of sushi. He brought his taste for sushi back home and shared it with his family. Needless to say some loved it and some, not so much. He was also a huge WWII history buff and spent many an evening with his grandson watching documentaries and the history channel. You also never met a bigger fan of western movies and he had a huge collection of VHS tapes of almost any western you could think of. Earl was very proud of his granddaughter Miranda and went to every one of her cheerleading competitions.
Earl is survived by his wife Frances Arlene Lebsack and two children April Yuvette Lebsack and Kevin Daniel Lebsack. He is survived by his three remaining siblings Glyda Gearhart, Larry Lebsack and Richard Lebsack. Earl had many grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved and cared for. Earl was a very traveled man who went all over the world in his ventures. Earl was a hardworking, caring man and will truly be missed. He will always be with us in our hearts.
