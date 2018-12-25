Our friend, father, husband and all around good guy, Earl G Peterson, passed away on Oct. 30, 2018, at the age of 92. Earl was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Clarence and Ruth Peterson, joining a family of five to live on the family homestead. Earl moved to Moxie, Washington, where his family was involved in farming and dairy production. In high school, “Pete” enlisted in the US Air Force on a delayed call up and went into air crew training at the height of World War II. He served in the cadet program in Texas and Illinois awaiting P-38 Lightning pilot training when the War ended. He was attached to the Air Force Reserve for 5 years thereafter.
Pete went into ranching and farming with his father and brother. They developed the top producing dairy herd in the Yakima Valley in the Dairy Herd Improvement Program. Pete was one of the founders of the Artificial Breeders Association in WA and served on that board for several years. Earl was an active member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America) and the National 4-H organization. Being one of 10 representatives selected for the National 4-H International Program Cultural Exchange, Earl traveled to India and spent 6 months with various rural host families throughout the country. Upon returning to the US, Pete presented his findings to many civic and educational groups, describing his experiences and the farming practices in India.
Earl married Marie Campbell in 1957 and settled in Santa Maria. He became an insurance adjuster for the California Auto Club in his first few years in town. He then became a partner in Hagen/Peterson Independent Insurance Brokerage Firm which served the greater North County and San Luis Obispo area for over 20 years. Earl and Marie had three children: Susan, Linda, and Glenn.
Earl had many interests over the years in Santa Maria: Indian Guides, Boy Scouts, California T-Bird Club, Insurance Adjusters Association, Santa Maria Elks Club, California Christmas Tree Growers Association, Santa Maria Dance Club, Luis Travel Club and was an Elder Hostel traveler on over 25 trips throughout the United States. Earl embarked on a solo drive on the Alaskan Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska, and took many camping trips with his family from Mexico to Prince Rupert, British Columbia. He attended Bethel Lutheran church for over 50 years. Earl was also passionately involved in the restoration and preservation of “old” cars, particularly the Ford T-Bird.
In retirement, Earl purchased property in south Santa Maria/Orcutt area where he and Marie developed The Pines Choose and Cut Christmas Tree Farm on Solomon Road. As proprietors, they served local families for 18 years. They also orchestrated the relocation of a craftsman historical home onto the back acre of this property where his daughter Susan and family resided. Retiring again in 2003, Earl and Marie moved to Waller Park Country Club Estates where he could be spotted jogging and walking daily through the pine trees of Waller Park. Earl enjoyed western music, sharing time with family, making his famous Swedish pancakes, and firing up the backyard BBQ for delicious Santa Maria style tri-tip.
Earl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie Peterson. Earl's children include Susan Sanborn with husband James of Yuma, Arizona, Linda Bergen and husband Dan of Carmel, CA, and Glenn Peterson of Redondo Beach, CA. Grandchildren include Jaclyn Upwall with husband Jerad of Oregon, Lance Carlon with wife Kristina of Florida, Joe Bergen of Redwood City, CA, and Shannon Bergen of San Diego, CA. His eight great-grandchildren include Olivia, David, Jon, Jeremiah, Josiah Upwall, and Brixton, Harper and Selah Carlon. Pete is preceded in death by his sister Evie and brother Bud (“Get up, Earl! It's your turn to milk the cows!”) and is survived by his sisters Terry and JoAnne.
His family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the kind professionals at Dignity Health and Hospice of Santa Maria, to friend Donna Beal of the Alzheimer's Association, and to the compassionate staff of the Magnolia House. The support of these medical and community angels was instrumental in the dignified and respectful care in Pete's last months with us.
Please join his family and friends for a Celebration of Life at Bethel Lutheran Church in Santa Maria on Saturday, December 29, at 2:00 p.m. The family requests contributions made in the memory of Earl be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.com).
